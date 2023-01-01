Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 86% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1155 points
- Around 28.4 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1138
Ryzen 5 7600X +73%
1964
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7667
Ryzen 5 7600X +99%
15256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2609
Ryzen 5 7600X +62%
4224
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12403
Ryzen 5 7600X +133%
28932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1158
Ryzen 5 7600X +87%
2166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5826
Ryzen 5 7600X +97%
11485
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i5-10400
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|47x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|128
|TMUs
|24
|8
|ROPs
|3
|4
|Execution Units
|24
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
