Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X VS Intel Core i5 10400 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7600X and 10400 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later

Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier 86% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1155 points

86% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1155 points Around 28.4 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 28.4 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 1, 2020 September 29, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Zen 4 (Raphael) Model number i5-10400 - Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 5.3 GHz Total Total Cores 6 6 Total Threads 12 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 29x 47x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Transistors - 6.57 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm Socket LGA-1200 AM5 TDP 65 W 105 W Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 192 128 TMUs 24 8 ROPs 3 4 Execution Units 24 2 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 10400 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 7600X 0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 70 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 28