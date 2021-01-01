Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1194 vs 1066 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
431
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +16%
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3275
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +12%
3678
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2619
2710
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12597
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +32%
16585
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1071
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +12%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5875
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +11%
6538
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
