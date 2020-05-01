Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +23%
434
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +79%
3228
1805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +21%
2640
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +51%
12935
8570
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +29%
1095
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +74%
6095
3494
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10750H and i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 10500 and i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 10300H and i5 10400
- Intel Core i7 10700 and i5 10400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Intel Core i5 10400
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Ryzen 7 3750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 3750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 3750H
- Intel Core i7 10510U and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H