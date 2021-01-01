Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400 or Ryzen 7 4700GE: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700GE and 10400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400
3275
Ryzen 7 4700GE +36%
4468
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400
12597
Ryzen 7 4700GE +66%
20907
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400
5875
Ryzen 7 4700GE +10%
6486

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 182 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10400 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

