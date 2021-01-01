Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
431
Ryzen 7 4700GE +15%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3275
Ryzen 7 4700GE +36%
4468
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2619
Ryzen 7 4700GE +6%
2780
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12597
Ryzen 7 4700GE +66%
20907
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1071
Ryzen 7 4700GE +9%
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5875
Ryzen 7 4700GE +10%
6486
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
