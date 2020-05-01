Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
431
Ryzen 7 5800X +36%
585
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3202
Ryzen 7 5800X +85%
5925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2577
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12500
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1074
Ryzen 7 5800X +50%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5937
Ryzen 7 5800X +71%
10127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|449 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-10400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
