Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900

Intel Core i5 10400
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
Intel Core i5 10400
AMD Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 10400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1066 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400
2616
Ryzen 9 5900 +37%
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400
12685
Ryzen 9 5900 +203%
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400
1082
Ryzen 9 5900 +50%
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400
5900
Ryzen 9 5900 +85%
10900

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 182 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-10400 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 24
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i5 10400?
