Intel Core i5 10400 vs i3 10100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Newer - released 6-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
430
Core i3 10100F +5%
451
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +41%
3245
2300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +1%
2640
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +42%
12496
8773
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1074
1079
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +59%
5884
3695
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 10, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|79 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
