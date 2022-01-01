Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400 or Core i3 10105F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400 vs i3 10105F

Intel Core i5 10400
VS
Intel Core i3 10105F
Intel Core i5 10400
Intel Core i3 10105F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10105F and 10400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +32%
7556
Core i3 10105F
5708
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +34%
12280
Core i3 10105F
9134
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +33%
5941
Core i3 10105F
4457
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400 and i3 10105F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 February 15, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-10400 i3-10105F
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10400
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 10105F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page Intel Core i3 10105F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 10500
3. Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
4. Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 1035G1
5. Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 9400
6. Intel Core i3 10105F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
7. Intel Core i3 10105F and Intel Core i7 7700K
8. Intel Core i3 10105F and Intel Core i5 9400F
9. Intel Core i3 10105F and Intel Core i5 10400F
10. Intel Core i3 10105F and Intel Core i3 10100F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10105F or i5 10400?
EnglishРусский