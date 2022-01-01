Intel Core i5 10400 vs i3 10105F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Newer - released 10-months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1123
Core i3 10105F +4%
1163
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +32%
7556
5708
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2574
Core i3 10105F +4%
2677
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +34%
12280
9134
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1114
Core i3 10105F +3%
1144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +33%
5941
4457
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|February 15, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400
|i3-10105F
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
