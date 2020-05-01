Intel Core i5 10400 vs i3 10320
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz i3 10320 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
434
Core i3 10320 +10%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +30%
3228
2484
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Core i3 10320 +16%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +39%
6095
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|154 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400
|i3-10320
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|Intel Core i3 10320 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1