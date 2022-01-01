Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400 or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 10400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1118 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 58 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400
1124
Core i3 12100F +44%
1615
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400
7608
Core i3 12100F +10%
8380
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400
2570
Core i3 12100F +37%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400
12270
Core i3 12100F +17%
14397
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400
1108
Core i3 12100F +50%
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400 and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-10400 i3-12100F
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10400
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i5 10400?
