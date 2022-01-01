Intel Core i5 10400 vs i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1118 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 58 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1124
Core i3 12100F +44%
1615
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7608
Core i3 12100F +10%
8380
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2570
Core i3 12100F +37%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12270
Core i3 12100F +17%
14397
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1108
Core i3 12100F +50%
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5946
Core i3 12100F +8%
6443
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-10400
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1