We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz i3 13100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13100 and 10400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100
  • Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400
1138
Core i3 13100 +50%
1707
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400
7667
Core i3 13100 +29%
9906
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400 and i3 13100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i5-10400 i3-13100
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 730

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 4
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 60 W
Max. Boost TDP - 89 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10400
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 13100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page Intel Core i3 13100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 13100 or i5 10400?
