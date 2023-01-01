Intel Core i5 10400 vs i3 13100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz i3 13100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100F
- Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1138
Core i3 13100F +51%
1718
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7667
Core i3 13100F +29%
9898
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2609
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12403
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1158
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5826
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400
|i3-13100F
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|4
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|58 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|89 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|Intel Core i3 13100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
