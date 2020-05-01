Intel Core i5 10400 vs i3 6100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
67
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 4 years and 8 months later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +18%
428
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +253%
3207
908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +17%
2605
2220
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +207%
12565
4095
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +16%
1068
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +181%
5922
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|182 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-10400
|i3-6100
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
