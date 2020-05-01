Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400 or Core i3 6100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400 vs i3 6100

Intel Core i5 10400
Intel Core i5 10400
VS
Intel Core i3 6100
Intel Core i3 6100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6100 and 10400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Newer - released 4 years and 8 months later
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 51 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +253%
3207
Core i3 6100
908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +17%
2605
Core i3 6100
2220
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +207%
12565
Core i3 6100
4095
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +16%
1068
Core i3 6100
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +181%
5922
Core i3 6100
2106

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400 and i3 6100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 September 1, 2015
Launch price 182 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Skylake
Model number i5-10400 i3-6100
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page Intel Core i3 6100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 6100 or i5 10400?
EnglishРусский