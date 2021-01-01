Intel Core i5 10400 vs i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +3%
430
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +172%
3245
1193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +3%
2640
2564
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +83%
12496
6826
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +2%
1074
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +75%
5884
3362
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
