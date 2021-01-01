Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400 or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400 vs i3 9100F

Intel Core i5 10400
VS
Intel Core i3 9100F
Intel Core i5 10400
Intel Core i3 9100F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100F and 10400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +172%
3245
Core i3 9100F
1193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +83%
12496
Core i3 9100F
6826
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +75%
5884
Core i3 9100F
3362

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400 and i3 9100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 23, 2019
Launch price 182 USD 122 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-10400 i3-9100F
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100F or i5 10400?
