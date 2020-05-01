Intel Core i5 10400 vs i3 9300
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 9300 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
21
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9300
- Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 62 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2640
Core i3 9300 +4%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +78%
12935
7283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Core i3 9300 +3%
1125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +59%
6095
3828
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|152 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400
|i3-9300
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|Intel Core i3 9300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
