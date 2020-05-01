Intel Core i5 10400 vs i5 10210U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +4%
434
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +148%
3228
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +17%
2640
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +99%
12935
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +5%
1095
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +98%
6095
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Core i5 10400 and Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i5 10400 and Core i5 10600K
- Core i5 10400 and Core i5 10600
- Core i5 10400 and Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i5 10400 and Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 10210U and Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 10210U and Core i5 10300H
- Core i5 10210U and Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 10210U and Core i5 1035G7
- Core i5 10210U and Core i7 1165G7