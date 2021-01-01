Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400 or Core i5 10310U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400 vs i5 10310U

We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10310U and 10400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +126%
3245
Core i5 10310U
1438
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +77%
12496
Core i5 10310U
7067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +58%
5884
Core i5 10310U
3733

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 10310U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 13, 2020
Launch price 182 USD 297 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake-U
Model number i5-10400 i5-10310U
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 0.8-2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 8-22x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page Intel Core i5 10310U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10310U or i5 10400?
