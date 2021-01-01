Intel Core i5 10400 vs i5 10310U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 25 vs 65 Watt
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
430
Core i5 10310U +3%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +126%
3245
1438
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +9%
2640
2411
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +77%
12496
7067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1074
Core i5 10310U +5%
1131
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +58%
5884
3733
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-10400
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|8-22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1