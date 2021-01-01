Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1206 vs 1101 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
440
Ryzen 5 4600G +9%
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3272
Ryzen 5 4600G +4%
3411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2583
Ryzen 5 4600G +5%
2704
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12707
Ryzen 5 4600G +24%
15759
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1105
Ryzen 5 4600G +10%
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +2%
6007
5877
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|157 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
