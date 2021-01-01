Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 1148 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1095
Ryzen 3 5300G +1%
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +182%
7459
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2533
Ryzen 3 5300G +20%
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12400
Ryzen 3 5300G +12%
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1147
Ryzen 3 5300G +19%
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +22%
6107
4989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|157 USD
|150 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1