Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1111
1167
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +27%
7660
6050
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2577
2577
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +10%
12541
11379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +1%
1144
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +33%
6031
4526
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1700 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
