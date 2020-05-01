Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +4%
434
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +63%
3228
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +9%
2622
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +36%
12854
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +15%
1136
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +52%
5960
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|157 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
