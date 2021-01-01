Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i5 10400F – 25 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
435
Ryzen 5 4500U +4%
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +47%
3277
2231
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +4%
2629
2516
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +11%
12583
11331
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +2%
1116
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +30%
6032
4641
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|157 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
