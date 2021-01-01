Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F (desktop) against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10400F – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
440
Ryzen 5 4600H +4%
456
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3272
Ryzen 5 4600H +3%
3360
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +2%
2583
2523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12707
Ryzen 5 4600H +19%
15110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1105
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +14%
6007
5292
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|157 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
