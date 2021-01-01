Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400F or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel Core i5 10400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
Intel Core i5 10400F
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F (desktop) against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 10400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10400F – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
12707
Ryzen 5 4600H +19%
15110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +14%
6007
Ryzen 5 4600H
5292

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400F and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 157 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10400F -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 3700X and Core i5 10400F
2. Core i5 10600K and Core i5 10400F
3. Ryzen 5 3600XT and Core i5 10400F
4. Ryzen 5 2600 and Core i5 10400F
5. Core i5 10400 and Core i5 10400F
6. Ryzen 7 4800HS and Ryzen 5 4600H
7. Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 5 4600H
8. Core i5 10300H and Ryzen 5 4600H
9. Core i5 10210U and Ryzen 5 4600H
10. Core i5 1035G4 and Ryzen 5 4600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i5 10400F?
EnglishРусский