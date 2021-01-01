Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400F or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i5 10400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i5 10400F
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 10400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1101 points
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
3272
Ryzen 5 5600G +39%
4537
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F
1105
Ryzen 5 5600G +37%
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
6007
Ryzen 5 5600G +24%
7439

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 13, 2021
Launch price 157 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-10400F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 10400F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i5 10400F or Intel Core i7 10700K
3. Intel Core i5 10400F or Intel Core i5 10600
4. Intel Core i5 10400F or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
5. Intel Core i5 10400F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 10400F?
EnglishРусский