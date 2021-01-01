Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1101 points
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
440
Ryzen 5 5600G +31%
575
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3272
Ryzen 5 5600G +39%
4537
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2583
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12707
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1105
Ryzen 5 5600G +37%
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6007
Ryzen 5 5600G +24%
7439
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|157 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1