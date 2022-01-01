Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400F or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 10400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 10400F – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1133 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F
1111
Ryzen 5 5600H +24%
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
7660
Ryzen 5 5600H +31%
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F
2577
Ryzen 5 5600H +16%
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
12541
Ryzen 5 5600H +38%
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F
1144
Ryzen 5 5600H +20%
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Cezanne
Model number i5-10400F -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10400F
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

