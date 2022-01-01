Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H VS Intel Core i5 10400F AMD Ryzen 5 5600H We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600H and 10400F Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Newer - released 9-months later

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 10400F – 54 vs 65 Watt

21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1133 points

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Cezanne Model number i5-10400F - Socket LGA-1200 FP6 Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 29x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 35-54 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz Shading Units - 448 TMUs - 28 ROPs - 7 TGP - 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 10400F n/a Ryzen 5 5600H 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 10400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16