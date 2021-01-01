Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400F or Ryzen 7 4700G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

Intel Core i5 10400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
Intel Core i5 10400F
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700G and 10400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1252 vs 1101 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
3272
Ryzen 7 4700G +49%
4868
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
12707
Ryzen 7 4700G +58%
20082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F
1105
Ryzen 7 4700G +15%
1276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
6007
Ryzen 7 4700G +47%
8836

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400F and AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 157 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10400F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400F official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 10400F
2. Intel Core i5 10600K or Intel Core i5 10400F
3. AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i5 10400F
4. AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5 10400F
5. Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i5 10400F
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
7. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
8. Intel Core i5 10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
9. Intel Core i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
10. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Intel Core i5 10400F?
EnglishРусский