We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 10400F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1133 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F
1111
Ryzen 7 5700G +36%
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
7660
Ryzen 7 5700G +84%
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F
2577
Ryzen 7 5700G +28%
3296
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
12541
Ryzen 7 5700G +97%
24735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F
1144
Ryzen 7 5700G +38%
1580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
6031
Ryzen 7 5700G +61%
9689
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400F and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Cezanne
Model number i5-10400F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock - 2000 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400F official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i5 10400F?
