Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1-year later
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1133 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1111
Ryzen 7 5700G +36%
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7660
Ryzen 7 5700G +84%
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2577
Ryzen 7 5700G +28%
3296
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12541
Ryzen 7 5700G +97%
24735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1144
Ryzen 7 5700G +38%
1580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6031
Ryzen 7 5700G +61%
9689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
