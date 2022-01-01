Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400F or Ryzen 7 5700X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Intel Core i5 10400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
Intel Core i5 10400F
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 10400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 1133 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F
1111
Ryzen 7 5700X +38%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
7660
Ryzen 7 5700X +87%
14321
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F
1144
Ryzen 7 5700X +45%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
6031
Ryzen 7 5700X +70%
10235
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400F and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-10400F Vermeer
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400F official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Intel Core i5 10400F
2. Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 10400F
3. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Intel Core i5 10400F
4. Intel Core i5 12400F and Intel Core i5 10400F
5. Intel Core i5 10600KF and Intel Core i5 10400F
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
8. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
9. Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
10. Intel Core i5 12600KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i5 10400F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский