Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1262 vs 1131 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Ryzen 9 3900X +19%
509
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3215
Ryzen 9 3900X +118%
6997
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2541
Ryzen 9 3900X +7%
2708
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12398
Ryzen 9 3900X +160%
32286
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1127
Ryzen 9 3900X +11%
1248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5807
Ryzen 9 3900X +78%
10327
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|157 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
