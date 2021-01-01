Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400F or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 10400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1111 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F
1127
Ryzen 9 5900X +39%
1568
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
7656
Ryzen 9 5900X +173%
20924
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F
2616
Ryzen 9 5900X +35%
3530
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
12490
Ryzen 9 5900X +221%
40111
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F
1123
Ryzen 9 5900X +37%
1533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
6008
Ryzen 9 5900X +84%
11062

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400F and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price 157 USD 549 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-10400F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 24
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400F official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i5 10400F?
