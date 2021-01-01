Intel Core i5 10400F vs i3 10100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
434
Core i3 10100F +5%
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +40%
3244
2309
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2590
Core i3 10100F +1%
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +42%
12608
8883
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +4%
1106
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +57%
5969
3797
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 10, 2020
|Launch price
|157 USD
|79 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
