Intel Core i5 10400F vs i3 10110U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +7%
434
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +322%
3228
765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +11%
2622
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +215%
12854
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +29%
1136
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +236%
5960
1773
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|157 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|29x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
