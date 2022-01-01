Intel Core i5 10400F vs i3 12100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1133 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i5 10400F – 60 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1101
Core i3 12100 +51%
1665
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7570
Core i3 12100 +6%
8039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2566
Core i3 12100 +38%
3537
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12337
Core i3 12100 +11%
13734
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1124
Core i3 12100 +50%
1683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6006
Core i3 12100 +8%
6501
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|i3-12100
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
