Intel Core i5 10400F vs i3 8100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +18%
428
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +124%
3207
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +16%
2580
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +106%
12644
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +11%
1095
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +79%
5821
3254
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|157 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|i3-8100
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
