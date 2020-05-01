Intel Core i5 10400F vs i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +4%
434
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +172%
3228
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +3%
2622
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +85%
12854
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +5%
1136
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +62%
5960
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|157 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
