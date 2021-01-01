Intel Core i5 10400F vs i5 10210U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1101 vs 870 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +4%
435
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +154%
3277
1291
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +15%
2629
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +91%
12583
6596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400F +27%
1116
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +120%
6032
2738
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|157 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
