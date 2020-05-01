Intel Core i5 10400F vs i5 10300H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10400F – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
434
Core i5 10300H +5%
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +51%
3228
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2622
Core i5 10300H +3%
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +43%
12854
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1136
Core i5 10300H +2%
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +44%
5960
4127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|157 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
