Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400F or Core i5 1035G1: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400F vs i5 1035G1

Intel Core i5 10400F
Intel Core i5 10400F
VS
Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Core i5 1035G1

We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 10400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +132%
3228
Core i5 1035G1
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F +61%
12854
Core i5 1035G1
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400F and i5 1035G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 August 1, 2019
Launch price 157 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Ice Lake
Model number i5-10400F i5-1035G1
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400F official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i5 10400F?
EnglishРусский