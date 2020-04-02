Intel Core i5 10400H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10400H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10400H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +24%
437
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H +79%
3237
1805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +31%
2853
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H +4%
8928
8570
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +48%
1257
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H +28%
4469
3494
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
