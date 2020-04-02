Intel Core i5 10400H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10400H with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10400H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
437
Ryzen 7 4800HS +13%
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3237
Ryzen 7 4800HS +30%
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +8%
2853
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8928
Ryzen 7 4800HS +113%
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +5%
1257
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4469
Ryzen 7 4800HS +74%
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
