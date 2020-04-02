Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400H or Ryzen 9 4900H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

Intel Core i5 10400H
Intel Core i5 10400H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10400H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4900H and 10400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H
3237
Ryzen 9 4900H +35%
4355
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H
8928
Ryzen 9 4900H +121%
19719
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H
4469
Ryzen 9 4900H +55%
6921

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400H and AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 March 16, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10400H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400H official page AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 4900H or Intel Core i5 10400H?
