Intel Core i5 10400H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10400H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1484 vs 1239 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1263
Ryzen 9 5900HX +17%
1472
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5042
Ryzen 9 5900HX +166%
13419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2702
Ryzen 9 5900HX +19%
3219
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8865
Ryzen 9 5900HX +159%
22955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1222
Ryzen 9 5900HX +21%
1474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4294
Ryzen 9 5900HX +78%
7651
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-10400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
