Intel Core i5 10400H vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10400H against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
437
Core i5 10300H +4%
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H +51%
3237
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +6%
2853
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8928
Core i5 10300H +1%
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +9%
1257
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H +8%
4469
4127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 10400H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i5 10400H
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 10400H
- Intel Core i7 10610U vs i5 10400H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 10300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i5 10300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i5 10300H
- Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i5 10300H