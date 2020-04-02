Intel Core i5 10400H vs i5 10310U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10400H against the 1.7 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3237
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +21%
2853
2360
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H +31%
8928
6833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +18%
1257
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H +33%
4469
3364
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-10400H
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
