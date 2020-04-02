Intel Core i5 10400H vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10400H against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +2%
437
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H +133%
3237
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +20%
2853
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H +12%
8928
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +5%
1257
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H +22%
4469
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400H
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 10400H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i5 10400H
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs i5 10400H
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i5 10400H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 1035G1