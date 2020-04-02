Intel Core i5 10400H vs i5 1035G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10400H against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 9.83 GB/s (21%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +5%
437
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H +163%
3237
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +20%
2853
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H +8%
8928
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400H +5%
1257
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400H +12%
4469
3988
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400H
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i5 10400H and Core i7 10750H
- Core i5 10400H and Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i5 10400H and Core i7 10850H
- Core i5 10400H and Core i7 10510U
- Core i5 10400H and Core i7 10610U
- Core i5 1035G4 and Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i5 1035G4 and Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 1035G4 and Core i5 1035G7
- Core i5 1035G4 and Core i7 1165G7
- Core i5 1035G4 and Core i5 1135G7