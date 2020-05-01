Intel Core i5 10400T vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
366
Ryzen 3 3100 +22%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +11%
2615
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Ryzen 3 3100 +18%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4431
Ryzen 3 3100 +10%
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10400T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
