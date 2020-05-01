Intel Core i5 10400T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
366
Ryzen 5 3400G +14%
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +32%
2615
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Ryzen 5 3400G +3%
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +13%
4431
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10400T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1