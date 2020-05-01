Intel Core i5 10400T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 10400T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400T +1%
366
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +75%
2615
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400T +55%
958
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +62%
4431
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10400T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
