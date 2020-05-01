Intel Core i5 10400T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 35 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
366
Ryzen 5 3600X +36%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2615
Ryzen 5 3600X +50%
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Ryzen 5 3600X +34%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4431
Ryzen 5 3600X +59%
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10400T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs Intel Core i5 10400T
- Intel Core i5 10400F vs Intel Core i5 10400T
- Intel Core i7 9700T vs Intel Core i5 10400T
- Intel Core i5 10500T vs Intel Core i5 10400T
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X